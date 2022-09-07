President-elect William Ruto Vows to Retain CDF

President-elect Dr. William Ruto has promised that he will not abolish the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Speaking on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, during the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting Ruto said that CDF will continue to exist.

“We know the legislation that was taken to court is old,”

“I know we believe in the rule of law, the legislative that was taken to court is old. It is not the legislation that currently is the basis on which is CDF is going on.” Ruto stated.

Ruto elaborated on the significance of CDF to MPs and recalled serving as a member of parliament both before and after the introduction of the fund, noting that it was a game-changer.

“The difference is immense; I know how important CDF is. It is one of the funds whose impact can be seen in any part of Kenya,” The President-elect stated.

He also cautioned legislators to use the funds appropriately, stating that the funds will determine whether they will be reelected in 2027.

“How you use CDF will determine how long you stay in parliament, it is simple as that,” Ruto said.

Moreover, Ruto urged male members of Parliament to be considerate of female representatives because they face more challenges and are held to the same standards as MPs, despite receiving only a tenth of what they do.

“I want to ask the MPs especially the men, please be kinder to our Women Members of Parliament because they are fewer than us. We will have a discussion on how we can agree so that we can assist in growing our country without competing with the MPs.”

Ruto’s remarks came after the Supreme Court ruled that the CDF Act, which was passed in 2013 and revised in 2015, was unconstitutional.

The CDF Act violated the principle of separation of powers, according to a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, rendering the funds unconstitutional.

