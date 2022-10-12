President Ruto Lifts Red Alerts That Had Been Issued on Miguna Miguna 

Exiled Kenyan lawyer Dr. Miguna Miguna is set to jet back to the country next week after President William Ruto’s government lifted red alerts that had been imposed on him by the previous regime.

In a statement on his social media accounts on Wednesday October 12, Dr. Miguna announced he will return on October 20.

” The Government of @WilliamsRuto and @rigathi has lifted the Red Alerts despot Uhuru Kenyatta and his goons illegally imposed against me with the connivance of conman @RailaOdinga. My Arrival: October 20 at 6 AM. The Rule of Law, fearlessness, persistence and focus have prevailed.” Miguna wrote.

The lifting of the red alerts comes barely a month after Miguna was issued a new passport.

“1687 days after Uhuru Kenyatta, @RailaOdinga, Fred Matiang’i, @Karanjakibicho and @GKihalangwa conspired to illegally seize and destroyed my Kenyan Passport, President @WilliamsRuto has had a new one delivered to me. Waiting for the lifting of red alerts,” Miguna posted on September 20.

Miguna was deported in 2018 after he took part in the mock swearing in of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the people’s president at Uhuru Park.

He was charged with treason-related offenses, and his attempts to return to Kenya were futile due to the red alerts that had been issued and sustained by the government.

The lawyer recently stated that once he jets into the country he will first pay respects to the late Chris Msando who died before the 2017 General Elections and former human rights activist Onyango Oloo who passed away in July 2020.

“Soon after arriving in Kenya on October 20, 2022, I will unveil a schedule which will include paying my last respects to my comrade Onyango Oloo, Chris Msando, my sister-in-law, father-in-law and all those fearless freedom fighters despot Uhuru Kenyatta murdered in 2017 and 2018.” Miguna said.

Also Read: Miguna Names Three Best Cabinet Appointments President William Ruto Made