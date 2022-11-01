President Ruto Told to Stop Using Money on His Sunday Services and Instead Fix the Cost of Living

Veteran Musician turned politician Reuben Kigame has challenged President William Ruto to address challenges being faced by Kenyans.

In a statement on social media, Kigame expressed concern that the new government is focusing in other projects instead of what is important to the people.

The gospel musician asked President Ruto to stop using money in his Sunday services and channel it to address the food crisis.

“Kenya on my mind! Is there a different way of undoing the suffering of citizens??Yes. Someone tell William Ruto to stop building houses and spending our food money on Sunday services campaigns and instead bring fuel and food prices down,” the singer said in a tweet.

Aside from urging the government to reduce the cost of fuel and food, Kigame also wants the National Assembly to reform tax laws.

“Kenya on my mind! Someone tell our MPs to call emergency sessions to amend our tax regulations and arrest negative environmental policies. We must stop our selfishness and don’t care attitude,” he said in another tweet.

Kigame’s sentiments come days after President Ruto asked Kenyans to give him one year to reduce the high cost of living.

“Lazima tupunguze gharama ya maisha, na mimi niliwaambia lazima tuteremshe bei ya unga ikuje chini. Na hiyo safari ya kupunguza gharama ya unga na gharama ya maisha tayari nimeianzisha. Tumepatia wakulima wetu mbolea magunia milioni moja na nusu na tunawapatia ingine milioni sita wazalishe chakula,”

“Wale walioharibu mambo ya unga mpaka ikafika shilingi 230 walikoroga hiyo mambo kwa miaka nne. Mnipatie mwaka moja peke yake nitakuwa nimenyorosha,” the Head of State said in October 25 while launching Affordable Housing project in Kibra.

