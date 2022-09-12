President Uhuru Finally Congratulates William Ruto

Retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally congratulated president elect Dr William Ruto after having a short meeting with him at State House.

In his last nation address the head of state joined Kenyans to congratulate Ruto who trounced Raila Odinga in the August 9 general elections.

“My family and I join all Kenyans in wishing the very best to our next President Dr. William Samoei Ruto and extending to him our warmest congratulations for receiving the mandate of Kenyans to lead us as our 5th president,” said Uhuru.

In his speech Uhuru soad that he will be handing over power to Ruto on Tuesday during his inauguration ceremony at Kasarani Stadium.

“As a hallmark of our democracy, therefore, I will tomorrow, before God and my fellow countrymen, handover the instruments of power to our new president at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani and with that, the fourth administration will come to an end and the tenure of the fifth administration will begin.” He stated.

“Tomorrow, I will emulate that honoured tradition and handover the mantle to my successor Dr William Samoei Ruto. In my service to you, I was supported by the Cabinet, Principal Secretaries. Most importantly, you the people of Kenya walked with me all step of the way.” He added.

Uhuru and Ruto had fallen apart after the 2017 general elections when Uhuru reached out to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for a handshake.

Ruto was neglected from government and his roles reassigned to CS Fred Matiangi.

In the run up to the August 9 general election President Uhuru supported Ruto’s main rival Raila Odinga to succeed him but he lost.

In a recent Azimio parliamentary meeting Uhuru stated that he will hand over power while smiling but his leader will remain to be Raila Odinga.

“I will hand over power smiling because it’s my Constitutional duty but my leader is Baba, Raila Odinga. Do not yourselves to be bought or pocketed,” said Uhuru

