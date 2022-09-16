Raila Odinga Attacks CJ Martha Koome, Reveals His Next Move 

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance captain Raila Odinga has attacked Chief Justice Martha Koome accusing her of subverting the will if the Kenyan people

Speaking on Friday September 16 during the Azimio parliamentary group meeting in Machakos, the former premier said that the judiciary has been captured by the state.

“Today the Supreme Court is threatening those who petitioned the case before them. Chief Justice Martha Koome has also stopped Kenyans from discussing the judgement. She went to her village to defend the verdict even before they released the full judgement. She said the ruling was inspired by God, I say It was inspired by the devil. Raila said.

“CJ Koome’s actions are clearly sycophantic, she has demeaned the dignity of the office of CJ. In less than a year, she has destroyed what her predecessors achieved in 10 years,” He added.

He further stated that Azimio will be taking three steps in the coming weeks: rescuing the judiciary from state capture, changing the IEBC to prepare it to deliver a credible election, and guarding the legislature against being a target for state capture.

According to Odinga, the Executive is trying to control the judiciary by dishonest practices that are akin to bribery. He asserted that President William Ruto’s appointment of six judges, which his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, had rejected, was motivated by that reason.

“This is the reason for the rush to appoint six judges and allocate money to the Judiciary. I have fears about where CJ Koome’s ruling leaves our elections and democracy, now and in the future.

“We have had the worst election since the return of multiparty politics in our country. At the presidential level, it is not possible to tell whether we had elections at all. At the lower levels, I believe a number of our people were rigged out to pave the way for a UDA majority,” He stated.

Also Read: Raila Wants to Force Himself into Ruto’s Government -Edward Kisiangani