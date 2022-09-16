Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Raila Odinga Attacks CJ Martha Koome, Reveals His Next Move 

By

Published

Raila headache

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance captain Raila Odinga has attacked Chief Justice Martha Koome accusing her of subverting the will if the Kenyan people 

Speaking on Friday September 16 during the Azimio parliamentary group meeting in Machakos, the former premier said that the judiciary has been captured by the state. 

“Today the Supreme Court is threatening those who petitioned the case before them. Chief Justice Martha Koome has also stopped Kenyans from discussing the judgement. She went to her village to defend the verdict even before they released the full judgement. She said the ruling was inspired by God, I say It was inspired by the devil. Raila said. 

“CJ Koome’s actions are clearly sycophantic, she has demeaned the dignity of the office of CJ. In less than a year, she has destroyed what her predecessors achieved in 10 years,” He added.

He further stated that Azimio will be taking three steps in the coming weeks: rescuing the judiciary from state capture, changing the IEBC to prepare it to deliver a credible election, and guarding the legislature against being a target for state capture.

According to Odinga, the Executive is trying to control the judiciary by dishonest practices that are akin to bribery. He asserted that President William Ruto’s appointment of six judges, which his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, had rejected, was motivated by that reason.

“This is the reason for the rush to appoint six judges and allocate money to the Judiciary. I have fears about where CJ Koome’s ruling leaves our elections and democracy, now and in the future.

“We have had the worst election since the return of multiparty politics in our country. At the presidential level, it is not possible to tell whether we had elections at all. At the lower levels, I believe a number of our people were rigged out to pave the way for a UDA majority,” He stated. 

Also Read: Raila Wants to Force Himself into Ruto’s Government -Edward Kisiangani

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020