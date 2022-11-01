Connect with us

Raila Odinga Questions Ruto’s New Plan on NHIF & NSSF

20221031 184404

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga has opposed President William Ruto’s plan to increase NHIF and NSSF payments.

Speaking on Monday, October 31 in Kakamega County Raila stated that the increments should not take place without public participation.

“Tax regimes cannot be imposed without the participation of the people through their representatives in Parliament. There must be public participation, you cannot rise up one day and say you will increase NSSF and NHIF contributions, no taxation without representation. If they want to increase taxes let them tell us how much and let us have our MPs discuss this matter. We will tell them to reject the proposals,” Raila stated.

The former Prime Minister chastised President Ruto for not doing his campaign promises and addressing the high cost of living in the country.

“They promised a Ksh.50 billion interest-free fund, and another Ksh.100 billion for women. But now they are changing their words. They are now saying no funds will be issued without paying interest. They said the price of fuel and unga would drop as soon as they are sworn in, now they are asking for one year,” Raila stated.

President Ruto is advocating for rich people to higher contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“Our health agenda is premised on fundamental reforms in the way healthcare is financed and provided. Contributions to the National Health Insurance Fund will now be graduated and will depend on people’s income,” he said on September 13.

The Head of State also wants Kenyan workers to save more in the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

“Majority of people on the roll of NSSF are paying Sh200, it is ridiculous We just got a ruling from the court a week ago that it is wrong for us to increase from Sh200, I don’t know really what we are doing. Do we live in the same country?” Ruto said last month.

Also Read: Raila Odinga asks the Government to Surrender its Mumias Sugar Shares to the Kakamega County Government

