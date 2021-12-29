Raila Rushes To Coastal Region For Crucial Meeting, A Day Before Heading To Bukhungu For Luhya Rally

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader raila Odinga is currently meeting Kwale grassroot leaders to post the peace and unity plans ahead of 2022 general election.

Raila was flanked with the handshake allied hardliners including the former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, MP Farah Maalim among a score of ODM confidants from the region.

He is also expected to rally Kwale residents to endorse the Azimio la Umoja agenda in the bid of uniting Kenyans under the basket of unity.

This comes barely two days when the former prime minister is expected to grace the christened Luhya unity convention at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega on Friday, 31st December 2021.

Reports hav indicated that Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli is set to rally Luhya nation to stamp Raila’s presidency in 2022 election.

The two perceived Luhya Kingpins (Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula) have vowed to boycott the rally citing that Atwoli is incapacitated to convene such a mega rally on behalf of the Mulembe nation.

Mudavadi quoted that Atwoli (Not eyeing for any political seat) should desist from influencing and pushing some lots in Luhya nation to back Raila’s presidential bid.

“As a nation, we must observe democracy. We don’t want to hear that there is a meeting where someone who is not seeking any political office comes up and says now, I want to determine who shall be your leader” Mudavadi lamented.

The duo (Mudavadi and Wetangula) have diverted to attend CLEO MALALAH SUPER CUP FINALS at Mumias Sports Complex Centre on Friday, 31st December.

While defending the agenda of Bukhungu convention, Atwoli noted that the rally is not aimed at jeopardizing the Luhya unity. He insisted that he will give correct directions on which faction that will allegedly form the next government. “I will give directions on the political outfit that will form the next government. And we want to be part and parcel of the next government” Atwoli said.