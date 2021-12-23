Raila’s Insider Unveils Grand Coalition Next Year That Might Finish Ruto Politically

With less than 8 months remaining to next year’s general election, the showdown of political betrayals, party coalitions and re-alignments have taken the center stage of Kenyan politics.

The two horse race (Raila and Ruto) has viciously sidelined One Kenya Alliance chief Principals (Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party head Kalonzo Musyoka, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, KANU chairman Gideon Moi and UDP boss Cyrus Jirongo) from the equation of ascending to Presidency in 2022.

Although OKA partners have insisted to pitch their State House path up-to the ballots, but their chances of securing the seat from president Uhuru Kenyatta have been tiny owing to the ongoing political developments ahead of 2022 general election.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has shortened the journey of ascending to power immediately after declaring his interest in becoming president Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor in 2022. Azimio la Umoja faction has received a battery of legislators from the hustler nation camp and One Kenya Alliance outfit citing confidence in Raila’s bid.

According to ODM key hardliner Hon Kaluma, the former prime minister Raila Odinga might be warming up to receive a huge gift of endorsement from Kalonzo, Mudavadi Wetangula and Gideon Moi ahead of 2022 general election.

Kaluma said that ODM-OKA coalition will politically scatter DP Ruto’s plans of winning presidency in 2022. He revealed that Raila and OKA coalition will also uphold president Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy of bringing peace and unity.

“The Best gift Kenyans want from Baba Raila Odinga, Kalonzo musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moi Gideon and Wetangula Moses is that they have agreed to unite to save Kenya from @UDAPartyKe crooks. Add to this unity the support of President Kenyatta and Kenya will have a certain bright future” he said.

This emerges after Raila had hinted about working with Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi ahead of next year’s race.