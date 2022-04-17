Connect with us

Politics

Rigathi Gachagua Reveals His Daily Meetings With DP William Ruto 

Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that he meets and holds meetings with Deputy President William Ruto on a daily basis. 

Speaking during an interview with a local Youtuber, the Mathira MP disclosed that their meetings center around the resolution of issues affecting the people of Mount Kenya.

The MP added that the residents of Mt Kenya are fearful of evictions, demolitions, and business disruption. He chastised President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government for destabilizing the region through business destruction.

“We have discussed with William Ruto that the Mt Kenya people are paranoid about demolitions and evictions. They feel very pained when their businesses are demolished,” He revealed. 

“We have agreed that his government will not demolish what our people have built, it will not evict them at night, and we have agreed that it will provide resources and cheap credit to them.” he added. 

Photo of DP William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

He further explained that Mt Kenya residents have suffered a lot under the Uhuru leadership.

“If you go through the newspapers, you will find up to sixteen pages of properties and goods being auctioned, most of these properties belong to the people of Mt Kenya,” he stated. 

He claimed that the business destructions have been done deliberately to weaken the Kikuyus.

“If you look at the people with pending bills at the National Youth Service, KURA, KERRA, the national government and at county levels, they are our people. They have not been paid for years and this has weakened their businesses.” he quipped. 

Also read Why Rigathi Gachagua Could Be The Best Running Mate For DP Ruto

