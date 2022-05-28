Rigathi Gachagua Reveals What Stopped Gideon Moi From Replacing William Ruto As Deputy President 

Kenya Kwanza Presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that President Uhuru and his allies had planned to impeach Ruto and replace him with KANU chair Gideon Moi but the plan failed.

Gachagua alleged that Senator Moi had been chosen as a prospective replacement in a scheme to strip DP Ruto of his government rights.

According to Gachagua, Jubilee MPs lacked the necessary numbers in the House to impeach Ruto, which is why the proposal was not taken to the floor despite the fact that it was backed by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s friends.

While discouraging Marakwet East people from voting for non-UDA candidates, Gachagua claimed that the DP’s numerical strength was what rescued them, and urged voters not to vote for independent candidates.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party had recruited its marshalls to impeach Ruto, according to the Mathira lawmaker, and they would have succeeded if they had secured the requisite numbers.

Gachagua made the remark in an attempt to dissuade Rift Valley people from voting for independent candidates, comparing them to a car without a license plate, which he believes can only belong to crooks.

Kenya Kwanza’s running mate remarked that the party requires all of the votes it can get because, as leaders, they have learned not to trust independent candidates when it comes to enacting important legislation.

In March 2022, Jubilee Party deputy chair David Murathe revealed that the ruling party planned to oust DP Ruto and his allies from their political posts for “promoting the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s affairs.”

Murathe was speaking to Citizen TV during an interview in which he stated that it was unconstitutional for the DP to join another political party after being elected to office and continuing to serve in the same capacity.

