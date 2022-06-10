Connect with us

Politics

Ruto Camp Dealt a Huge Blow in the Western Region Vote Hunt As Raila Promises Luhya Community Goodies

By

Published

Untitled 1 24

Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga is moving with speed to counter Deputy President William Ruto’s influence in theWestern Kenya region.

According to sources, Raila has promised the vote-rich area four Cabinet slots, plus  the position of National Treasury CS which will be assigned to outgoing Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya. He has promised the area the position of Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly.

Besides that Raila has promised the region seven Principal Secretaries, five Chief Administrative Secretaries, 12 ambassadors, and 10 parastatal board chairpersons if he wins the August 9 polls. 

Apart from that, Raila has already declared that Kenneth Marende, the former Speaker of the National Assembly, will take over as Speaker of the Senate.

Raila intimated that Eugene Wamalwa will keep his Defense Cabinet Secretary role while campaigning in the region, a move intended at galvanizing the region’s roughly two million voters.

Aside from positions, the former Premier promised to launch big infrastructure projects in the five counties of Busia, Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga, and Trans Nzoia in an effort to counter Ruto’s pact with Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula.

DP William Ruto had pledged to allocate 30% of his government to the region if he wins the August 9 election. The purpose of the pact was to convince Mudavadi and Wetangula to join Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza camp. The pair was tasked with securing 70% of the vote in the Western region.

The move by Raila Odinga might deal the Kenya Kwanza a huge blow in the region as Raila has majority of support from the Western Kenya region basing on the last two general elections. 

Also Read: Inside Raila Odinga’s New Clever Technique to Ensure Azimio Wins Many Seats in August

