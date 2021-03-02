Ruto Critic Joshua Kutuny Lands Powerful Role in Jubilee

(KDRTV) – Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny has been appointed as the new Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General, replacing Soy MP and Deputy President William Ruto’s ally Caleb Kusitany.

Jubilee SG Raphael Tuju announced on Monday that the decision had been made by the Party’s National Management Committee (NMC).

Kositany was the last standing Ruto ally in the Jubilee leadership hierarchy. President Uhuru Kenyatta has now taken full leadership of key party organs, less than one year since he cracked the whip on his deputy and his friends.

Kutuny, a former adviser to President Uhuru Kenyatta, has been a key critic of the Deputy President in recent times.

He launched attacks against the DP in 2019, accusing him of being the catalyst of the woes facing maize farmers in Rift Valley. At one time, he claimed that Ruto has 500,000 acres of maize in Congo which he intended to transport to Kenya.

Kutuny is also believed to have teamed up with Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa and Trans Nzoia Senator Michael Mbito to frustrate Ruto’s efforts in Trans Nzoia County. The three are working together to field a joint candidate in the 2022 gubernatorial race. Ruto is believed to favor Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa who is also eying to replace Governor Patrick Khaemba.

With Kutuny’s newfound role in Jubilee, the seasoned politician will lead the BBI campaigns in North Rift and also sell ODM leader Raila Odinga’s candidature in the region.