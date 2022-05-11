Ruto Has Settled On His Running Mate- Boni Khalwale

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has disclosed that DP William Ruto has already settled on who will deputize him in the August 9 general elections.

Speaking During Citizen Tv’s Breakfast Show on Wednesday May 11, Khalwale stated that the Kenya Kwanza Coalition which comprises of over 15 political parties had agreed on who will be the Running Mate for their flag bearer Dr. William Ruto.

“A decision on the running mate in the Kenya Kwanza side and Azimio side has already been made. In Azimio, the decision has been made but they are going through drama,” Khalwale said.

However, he did not reveal the name of the running mate, arguing that it was Ruto’s duty to make the announcement.

He also alleged that their rivals in the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition have already chosen a running mate for Raila Odinga but are only wasting time on vetting candidates.

According to Khalwale, the vetting of Azimio’s running mate is merely a diversion because the camp’s flag-bearer, Raila Odinga, is under intense pressure from within the movement to pick certain individuals.

“On the Kenya Kwanza side, a decision has been made but we don’t want drama because we are not under pressure. Nobody is putting the Deputy President under any pressure,” said Khalwale.

The Presidential aspirants have until May 16 to forward the names of their running mates to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

