Ruto on the Spot Again After Quoting Non-Existent Bible Verse

Deputy President William Ruto who has been championing himself as a devoted christian is in the spotlight again after misquoting a wrong bible verse.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader came on NTV to lay out his agenda for voters as he seeks their support for his presidential campaign. During the interview on Sunday, June 12, DP Ruto cited Matthew 17:29 to support his claim that Kenyans should know what their leaders will do for them once they are elected.

“In Matthew 17: 29, when the disciples of Jesus Christ were following Him, they asked Him; ‘we have left our families, we have left our businesses. We used to be fishermen, we have come to follow you, what is in it for us?” Ruto stated.

A spot check by KDRTV found that Matthew 17 has only 27 verses and that the actual verse the DP had wanted to quote was Matthew 19:27 – “Look,” Peter replied, “we have left everything to follow You. What then will there be for us?”

The interview, which lasted one hour and twenty-six minutes, was dominated by the DP, despite Ageyo’s complaints about lack of time and the disadvantage he faced when interrogating the DP on some of the purported figures in his manifesto.

“I feel disadvantaged because the figures you are throwing around, I cannot confirm them or interrograte them because they are not documented, but because time is limited, kindly answer my question on whether you will accept the results of the presidential election,” Ageyo stated.

Ruto indicated that if he lost, he would be delighted to retire, but he would not commit to not contesting the results under any circumstances – and as he continued to speak, NTV shut off the interview in the middle of his response.

As a result, Kenya Kwanza MPs and some of Ruto’s fans chastised NTV for cutting the interview short too soon.

