Ruto Opens Up On Why He Snubbed Kindiki & Appointed Gachagua As His Running Mate

William Ruto and Kithure Kindiki at the Bomas of Kenya

Deputy President William Ruto has revealed for the first time why he chose Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate for the August 9 elections.

The DP stated that he chose Gachagua due to his passion for the people and ability to connect with the citizens.

He stated that Gachagua has the best interests of the people in mind, which is why he believed he was the greatest candidate to be his deputy.

“He (Gachagua) is a passionate leader. He is a people’s person. He speaks about things I speak about. He speaks about ordinary Kenyans. The nexus between me and Gachagua is the people,” the DP said in an interview with NTV on Sunday June 12.

Deputy William Ruto and Mathira Mp Gachagua

In addition, the DP confirmed that he chose Gachagua as his running mate despite Tharaka Nithi’s victory in a number of aspects that were evaluated.

He stated that the nomination of Gachagua was made in agreement with his Kenya Kwanza Alliance colleagues.

“There were many other instruments I was using to pick my running mate. I looked at very many things that were required of a running mate. We all settled as a team on Gachagua as a running mate,” he added.

Gachagua stated in an interview with Inooro TV on May 15 that the DP chose him because he is a competent mobiliser who would readily relate with the people of the Mt Kenya region. The DP concurred with this assessment.

“He (Gachagua) is an accomplished public servant. Is a self-made person. What I like more about him is the passion for the people,” he stated.

However since appointing Gachagua as his running mate, DP Ruto has suffered a huge blow with recent opinion polls indicating that Raila Odinga is more popular than him. 

Also Read: William Ruto Senses Defeat Reveals What He Will Do If Raila Wins

