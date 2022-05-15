Ruto Picks Gachagua As His Running Mate

Kenya Kwanza Alliance flag bearer William Ruto has settled on Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

Speaking on Sunday at his Karen residence, Ruto said that he picked Rigathi because he is a sharp debater, a principled, resilient, and brave warrior for the right cause.

“I nominate my good friend Rigathi Gachagua to be my running mate in the August 9, 2022, presidential election,” said Ruto.

Ruto stated that he chose Gachagua above other deserving candidates such as Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, Murang’a Women Representative Alice Wahome, and Speaker Justin Muturi.

He lauded Gachagua as a politician whose career symbolizes the bottom up approach.

” He is a living example of a true hustler who rose from the hardships of our freedom struggle to the pinnacle of professional and political success,” the DP noted.

The DP also stated that as soon as he takes office, he will sign an executive order outlining the deputy president’s responsibilities.

“The DP under Kenya Kwanza will perform real duty as assigned to him by the president. My deputy and I have agreed when it is time to leave we will leave and we will mentor other leaders in Kenya Kwanza formation,” DP Ruto said.

Gachagua in his acceptance speech thanked DP Ruto for trusting him in the role.

“This is the biggest day in my life and I truly thank our Deputy President for the trust and confidence you have bestowed on me.” He said.

“Thank you, for your excellency. I will not let you down, I will not let the hustler nation down and I will not let Kenyans down.” He added.

While giving Gachagua his first assignment, Ruto also named Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria to lead an economic team that would streamline the coalition’s economic blueprint.

