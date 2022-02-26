Ruto Replaced in Jubilee as Uhuru is added Five More Years

The ruling Jubilee party has kicked out Deputy President William Ruto out of its leadership and replaced him with 4 new deputy party leaders.
The decision to kick out the self proclaimed hustlers clerk was adopted on Saturday at the National Delegates Convention in KICC Nairobi.
The new deputy party leaders include Kitutu chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi, Katobu Ngatobu, Naomi Shaban and Peter Mositet.
Simultaneously, President Uhuru Kenyatta was re-elected as the Jubilee Party’s leader for another five-year term.
This means that the president will be actively participating in the general election in August 2022.
Also Read
- List Of Four Constituencies Where MP’s Have Never Been Re- Elected Since Indepedence
- Powerful Politicians Who Could Make William Ruto President in the August Polls
- Mt Kenya to Name President Uhuru’s Successor on Saturday
Other officials named Saturday include Jeremiah Kioni as Secretary-General in place of Raphael Tuju, and Nelson Nzuiya as National Chairperson, who will be assisted by David Murathe.
Additionally, the party endorsed the party’s new logo and colours. The dove was chosen as the party’s new symbol, replacing the two hands used in the run-up to the 2017 General Election.
Jubilee also abandoned the yellow colour associated with Ruto’s defunct United Republican Party (URP) in favour of the red hues.