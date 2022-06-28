Ruto to launch Manifesto on Thursday

Kenya Kwanza Presidential flag bearer Dr. William Ruto is set to launch his manifesto on Thursday June 30th at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

The manifesto launch comes after the DP toured all the 47 counties for economic forums, with the last stopover being in Turkana on June 15.

The DP also met with women and the youth and signed a charter with them.

During the unveiling of his running mate, Mr. Rigathi Gachagua, on May 15, Dr. Ruto stated that his team had scheduled 45 days of economic discussions across Kenya’s counties.

The DP Ruto’s presidential campaigns around the country have been directed by three teams of six governors, selected MPs, and some Kenya Kwanza affiliate party officials.

They were led by ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

The Ruto camp communication team led by Hussein Mohamed has begun a social media campaign ahead of Thursday’s unveiling of their manifesto.

Hussein Mohamed shared snippets of videos which entail what will be highlighted in the manifesto.

The revitalization of Kenya’s economy, the reduction of the cost of living, the protection of micro, small, and medium firms, and the provision of cheap healthcare to all Kenyans are heavily featured in the videos promoting the launch.

The bottom up economic model which has predominantly featured in the alliance’s rallies and meetings is expected to be well captured in the manifesto.

DP Ruto is in the contest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta alongside Roots Party leader Prof. George Wajackoyah, Agano Party’s David Mwaure and Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

DP Ruto will be the second flag bearer to launch his manifesto after Raila Odinga with Wajackoyah and Mwaura set to launch his next Month.

