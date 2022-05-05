Ruto Warned Over Some UDA Officials, Told How They Might Cost Him the Presidency

Deputy President William Ruto and his UDA party have been warned by Kenya Kwanza affiliate party ANC that utterances by some of the party’s officials might cost them the Presidential seat come August 9.

According to a statement issued by Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC on Thursday, May 5, certain UDA aspirants who spoke at a gathering in Murang’a county asked voters to use the party’s famed six-piece voting pattern in the forthcoming elections.

ANC also accused the officials who attended the event organized by UDA Secretary of Legal Affairs Edward Muriu of urging the county’s voters to shun the Kenya Kwanza alliance’s other parties.

The mudavadi led party alleged that Ruto’s campaign to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta might be harmed by the tactic.

“He (Edward Muriu) led the meeting in addressing the media where they insisted that voters should vote a six-piece in favour of UDA terming the other parties in Kenya Kwanza as ‘Matangari’.

“These are derogatory and shameful remarks that are against the spirit of Kenya Kwanza as demonstrated by the principals… Such reckless statements negatively affect the candidature of the Kenya Kwanza Presidential candidate H.E. William Samoei Ruto to the advantage of our opponents as it could lead to voter apathy,” part of the statement read.

ANC further asked the officials mentioned to come out and apologize in public and restore dignity to the Ruto led party.

“We hereby demand an immediate public withdrawal of these remarks and sentiments by the UDA Party and clarification for the Kenya Kwanza supporters that these sentiments do not represent the official position of UDA Party and that six-piece voting pattern means voting any Kenya Kwanza Coalition party candidates,” The statement added.

Read Also: Mutua, Ngilu & Kibwana Advised To Join Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Amid Frustrations in Azimio