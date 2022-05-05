Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ruto Warned Over Some UDA Officials, Told How They Might Cost Him the Presidency

By

Published

20220503 090945

Deputy President William Ruto and his UDA party have been warned by Kenya Kwanza affiliate party ANC that utterances by some of the party’s officials might cost them the Presidential seat come August 9.

According to a statement issued by Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC on Thursday, May 5, certain UDA aspirants who spoke at a gathering in Murang’a county asked voters to use the party’s famed six-piece voting pattern in the forthcoming elections.

ANC also accused the officials who attended the event organized by UDA Secretary of Legal Affairs Edward Muriu of urging the county’s voters to shun the Kenya Kwanza alliance’s other parties.

The mudavadi led party alleged that Ruto’s campaign to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta might be harmed by the tactic.

“He (Edward Muriu) led the meeting in addressing the media where they insisted that voters should vote a six-piece in favour of UDA terming the other parties in Kenya Kwanza as ‘Matangari’. 

“These are derogatory and shameful remarks that are against the spirit of Kenya Kwanza as demonstrated by the principals… Such reckless statements negatively affect the candidature of the Kenya Kwanza Presidential candidate H.E. William Samoei Ruto to the advantage of our opponents as it could lead to voter apathy,” part of the statement read.

IMG 20220505153132

ANC further asked the officials mentioned to come out and apologize in public and restore dignity to the Ruto led party. 

“We hereby demand an immediate public withdrawal of these remarks and sentiments by the UDA Party and clarification for the Kenya Kwanza supporters that these sentiments do not represent the official position of UDA Party and that six-piece voting pattern means voting any Kenya Kwanza Coalition party candidates,” The statement added.

Read Also: Mutua, Ngilu & Kibwana Advised To Join Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Amid Frustrations in Azimio

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020