“Ruto Was Right” Chebukati Speaks on Illegal Voter Transfer in IEBC Database, Names 3 Suspects Behind it

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) led by Wafula Chebukati has identified people behind illegal voter transfer which had sparked mixed reactions a few days ago. 

Chebukati dispelled worries that the system had been hacked by revealing that the move could have been an inside job involving three of their workers.

Chebukati said that he had given their names to relevant authorities for investigations. 

The over one million voter transfers was witnessed in Nairobi, Mandera, Nyeri, and Wajir counties, among others.

“We are actually finalizing investigations on about 3 officers and they will be apprehended to face the law and that should be done in the course of the week,” Chebukati explained.

The move by IEBC Comes weeks after DP William Ruto raised an alarm that his strongholds were targeted in the illegal transfer of voters forcing the electoral body to audit the voter register. 

The audited data also shows that the August 9 elections will have the most polling locations and registered voters ever. According to Chebukati, a total of 46,232 polling stations were registered in 2022, up 13.08 percent from 40,883 polling stations registered in 2017.

The number of registered voters has likewise increased by 12.79 percent, from 19,611,423 to 22,120,458.

Voter registration in the diaspora and in prisons has also increased dramatically. However, the number of youth aged 18 to 34 who would be enrolled in 2022 is 39.84 percent, down from 5.27 percent in 2017.

Female youth numbers have decreased by 7.75 percent, while male youth numbers have decreased by 2.89 percent. This has sparked worries about youth participation in national decision-making, particularly during elections.

“The Commission is pleased to announce that the audit of the ROV [Register of Voters] has been completed by KPMG and the final report submitted to the Commission on 18th June 2022. The Commission, based on preliminary audit findings shared by KPMG, implemented some of the recommendations and it is in the course of finalizing the few remaining ones,” Chebukati stated.

