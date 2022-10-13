Connect with us

Politics

Senator Cherargei Reveals President Ruto’s Plan to Appoint Mama Mboga’s to the Cabinet

By

Published

ixwajc81nwnclgzy45d73e28385d93

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has revealed President William Ruto’s plan to allocate a section of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) jobs to hustlers, bodaboda operators, and Mama mbogas.

Speaking in an interview with Jeff Koinange on JK Live, Cherargei stated that the head of state is planning to elevate a section of ordinary Kenyans to the capacity of holding higher positions and assisting him in securing his legacy.

We want a few young people…the hustlers, mama mbogas, boda boda operators to be CASs so that they can have the capacity to become PS’s and Cabinet Secretaries,” Cheragei stated.

“I believe we need CASs because they will assist in the running of the government,” He added. 

Senator Cheragei’s remarks come amid protests from a number of parties who are against the creation of the CAS positions.

The critics claim that keeping the positions that were established by the previous regime would increase the wage bill and put additional strain on taxpayers.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta established the position in 2018. The CASs were tasked with providing liaison with the National Assembly and Senate, liaison with county governments on matters of concurrent mandate, and providing inter-ministerial coordination among other things,

The Employment and Labor Relations Court on Wednesday, October 12 issued stay orders on preventing the introduction of the CAS jobs.

The petition was filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), which claimed that the position is unnecessary, and would cost the taxpayers money.

Justice Monica Mbaru suspended the recruitment by the Public Service Commission until the case is determined.

“In the interim, to allow service upon the respondent an order of stay of implementation of the process of establishment of the officer the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Public Service be and is hereby issued,” she ruled.

 Also Read: Ruto Ally Warns Shortlisted PS Candidates Who Supported Azimio

 

