Politics

Shocking Amount of Money IEBC Will Use to Defend William Ruto's victory at the Supreme Court

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to spend over Ksh 500 million to defend William Ruto’s win at the Supreme Court.

The electoral commission has hired 26 law firms to respond to Azimio la Umoja’s candidate Raila Odinga’s petition at the Supreme Court. 

The 26 law firms will represent IEBC, Wafula Chebukati, Commission CEO Marjan Marjan, and two other commissioners, Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye.

Out of the 26 firms, 22 will represent the electoral commission while the other 4 will represent Chebukati and the other commissioners. 

According to reports each law firm is expected to pocket Ksh 20 million each after the case. 

Other IEBC commissioners Juliana Cherera,Irene Masit, Justus Nyang’aya and Francis Wanderi are said to have sought their own lawyers ahead of the hearing. 

The 4 had distanced themselves from the presidential results saying they were of “Opaque nature.”

The Raila and Martha petition aims to nullify William Ruto’s win as president-elect, which was declared in the Bomas of Kenya on Monday, August 15, in their absence. 

The Azimio leader on August 16, a day after the pronouncement,indicated that he will pursue legal action to declare the results invalid.

Guliye Exposes What Cherera Wanted IEBC to Do After Meeting the Deep State 

On Friday, August 26, President-elect William Ruto responded to Raila, noting that it was ludicrous for Raila and Karua to seek to be named president-elect and deputy president-elect while alleging the election was fraudulent.

The leaders will spend millions on hiring reputable lawyers to win the legal battle. Raila Odinga’s legal team consists of 42 attorneys, whereas Ruto has 54.

The hearing is set to commence this week with the final verdict expected on Monday, September 5, 14 days after Raila officially filed the petition.

IEBC Commissioner Reveals How IEBC System Was Hacked & Results Manipulated 

