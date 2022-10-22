Connect with us

Politics

Simon Chelegui Reveals his Net Worth to be Ksh 933 Million

By

Published

20221022 101914

Simon Chelugui

Simon Chelugui, the CS nominee for cooperatives and SMEs, has revealed his estimated net worth.

Speaking on Saturday October 22 before the National Assembly Appointments Committee Chelugui disclosed his net worth to be KSh 993 million.

His net worth has increased from Ksh 786 million when he joined the Cabinet for the first time in 2018.

Chelugui’s net worth consists of a dairy plant, a number of residential and rental properties in Nairobi, and large-scale farming.

“I have a dairy plant, I have houses, the residential places I live in now, rental houses in Nairobi. I also practice farming, I keep cows for dairy and beef,” he told the Wetangula-led committee. 

20221022 101934

Chelugui is the only CS retained from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He was first appointed as the Cabinet secretary for Water and Irrigation before being moved to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection in 2020 where he has been serving until his nomination to the Cooperatives docket.

Chelugui had vied for the Baringo Governorship in 2013 and Baringo Senator in 2017 but lost in the two elections.

He is one of the last nominees to appear before the appointments committee, which is assessing their suitability to hold the dockets to which they have been appointed.

Salim Mvurya, who has been proposed to head the Mining docket, Florence Bore (Labour), and Mercy Wanjau are among those who will be vetted on Saturday.

In addition to declaring their respective financial net worths, the nominees must present the committee with their original IDs, academic and professional certificates, and letters of clearance and compliance from EACC, KRA, HELB, DCI, and CRB.

Also Read: Sports CS Nominee Ababu Namwamba Reveals He is worth Ksh425M

