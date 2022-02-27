Connect with us

Politics

Six Expensive Things ODM Leader Raila Odinga Owns

Winnie Odinga and her father Raila Odinga

Orange Democratic party leader Raila Odinga is one of the richest people in Kenya. The former Prime Minister lives more largely as a politician rather than as a businessman.

In this article, Kdrtv looks into some of the business and expensive things Raila Odinga owns.

Spectre International Limited

Spectre International Limited, based in Kisumu, is an Ethanol Plant, which supplies molasses and manufactures fertilizer.

East African Spectre

The ODM leader Raila Odinga established the East African Spectre in 1971 while he was teaching at the University of Nairobi. The company specializes in the field of Gas Cylinders manufacturing.

Pan African Petroleum Company

Raila Odinga is also associated with the worldwide corporation that deals with petroleum product imports and distribution. The business was founded in 2005 and has an annual sales of more than half a billion shillings.

Real Estate

Raila Odinga has multiple mansions in Nairobi’s wealthy leafy suburbs, including one in Runda estate worth millions and another in Karen estate. The former Premier boasts a Ksh 1 billion fortress in Kisumu County located at the Riat hills. He also boasts of a luxurious holiday in Mombasa.

Aviation

Raila also has two private helicopters, which he uses for political hiring as well as for his personal rallies.

Speed Machines

Apart from choppers, Raila Odinga owns a fleet of costly automobiles, which he frequently displays at campaign rallies.

