Sonko Asks Kalonzo to Dump Azimio & Join Kenya Kwanza

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has asked Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to ditch Azimio la Umoja and join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Speaking during a Kenya Kwanza tour in Kitui County on Saturday Sonko stated that Azimio duped him and the leader of his Wiper party, Kalonzo Musyoka, into joining them.

He urged the Wiper boss to join the Ruto-led group, alleging that the Azimio leadership has bad intentions for Kalonzo and the Ukambani people.

“Huyu ndugu yangu Stephen Kalonzo si mtu mbaya, lakini pale mahali ambapo ako ndio kule kuna ubaya,” Sonko said.

“Endeleeni kuniombea na kuombea Kalonzo ili Mungu amguze amrudishe vile ameniguza mimi nikafunguka macho.” he added.

The former governor then accused Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua of obstructing his bid for the governorship of Mombasa in favor of ODM contender Abdulswawi Nassir.

He added that the two had no interest in Ukambani and that no post has been promised to any of the regional leaders who are backing his campaign.

“Raila hana uzuri na sisi Wakamba. Alipotaja serikali pale KICC tuliskia akitaja Hassan Joho awe waziri wa ardhi…Do you know what position Kibwana or Ngilu will have in his government? Is there any Kamba mentioned in that list? None. I have also told Kalonzo there is no position called Chief Minister,” Sonko stated.

The controversial politician further criticized Karua by connecting her to his court battles that resulted in the Supreme Court putting an end to his Mombasa gubernatorial bid.

“Karua si wa kweli. Raila na Karua ndio walinifanyia maovu. I am a Kenyan who is supposed to be protected by the Constitution. I appealed against the government and soon after I was cleared by the IEBC, the next day Karua colluded with Martha Koome to punish me,” Sonko alleged.

