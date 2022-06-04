Connect with us

News

Sonko Kicked Out Of The Race

Mike Mbuvi Sonko
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has blocked Mike Mbuvi Sonko, from vying for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat. Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko will not contest having violated Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya. Sonko was barred having been removed from the office when he was accused of defrauding the county government and abuse of office.  

However, Sonko was also charged afresh in another case with abuse of office and conspiracy to commit an offense of corruption. Sonko reportedly extorted Sh10 million as an inducement to facilitate payments to Web Tribe Limited in January 2019.

“The reason for disqualification was and remains that he was removed from office for abuse of public office. He was convicted by the court on December 15, 2011, and sentenced to three years imprisonment,” Chebukati said, adding,

“The three aspirants who were impeached are disqualified from contesting. A person who is removed from office in contravention of Chapter 6 of the Constitution is disqualified from holding office, elective or appointed,” Chebukati said.

However, there were 11 more aspirants who are still under investigation.

“Cases of aspirants under investigation are 11; one presidential aspirant and 10 gubernatorial aspirants. They are not disqualified by law and may contest, in keeping with the presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” the IEBC chair remarked.

Nonetheless, those contestants who are still having active cases in court will be allowed to contest.

“In keeping with the presumption of innocence until the contrary is proved, 55 cases of aspirants undergoing active prosecution in court have not been disqualified by law and may contest in the August 9 elections as candidates,” Chebukati noted.

Others that were recently disqualified

On the other hand, Kiambu Senatorial hopeful, Paul Karungo Thangwa, was also barred from contesting after being impeached by the Kiambu County Assembly soon after his then-boss, Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, was impeached.

 

