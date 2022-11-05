Sonko Pleads Kalonzo to Dump Raila For President Ruto

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has urged Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to join the Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking on Friday November 4 during the burial of Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo’s mother, Mirriam Munini Maanzo, in Makueni County Sonko asked Kalonzo to dump Azimio to join Ruto in the government.

Sonko added that the former Vice President has a potential of becoming a President that other Ukambani politicians.

“Leave the dynasties. You have the potential to become the next President of Kenya. I am sure that all the Ukambani leaders will fully support your presidential bid.” Sonko told Kalonzo.

Sonko argued that Kalonzo’s exit from the opposition will significantly benefit the region’s growth.

He added that Ruto was serious about improving the region despite the fact that few locals voted for him in the August 9 elections.

However, Kalonzo reaffirmed that he would not abandon former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“We do not have a problem with Ruto as he is my young brother. I also want to send our son Sonko to deliver a message.”

“Tell Ruto to pave the way. We have decided to work as loyal opposition. When the situation gets tough, he should be ready to step out of the way,” Kalonzo stated.

His remarks come just a few days after President Ruto said that he is ready to work with him. The Head of State was responding to Ukambani leaders who had asked him to make room for Kalonzo in the government.

“I personally looked for him and had a sit-down with him. I told him that I would like to work together with him but he told me that he wanted to work with the opposition,

“Let him try out with the opposition then we can give it a second try, si tulisema kazi ni kazi (didn’t we say every work matter)? And even the opposition helps us keep the government in check,” Ruto remarked.

