Sonko Reveals Why He Declined UDA Direct Nomination, Opted for Wiper Party

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has revealed that he was set to be given a direct ticket in UDA but changed his mind after he met Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Speaking on Tuesday at the Stephen Kalonzo Command Center in Nairobi, Sonko claimed that despite the Ruto offer being enticing he chose Kalonzo’s offer to run for the Mombasa Governorship.

“Kalonzo is a father figure to me, he is like my relative. Actually, I had a direct nomination ticket for UDA in Nairobi but because of the respect I give to Kalonzo, I decided to respect his offer,” Mike Sonko said.

Sonko also used the opportunity to rally support for Kalonzo as Raila Odinga’s running mate in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential ticket, stating that he was the most qualified candidate for the job.

He continued by noting that Kalonzo was the most qualified contender to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, but he relegated his goals to Raila.

Sonko is set to face with Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) Abdulswamad Nassir and the United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) Hassan Omar Hassan in the Mombasa gubernatorial race.

Initially, the county was dubbed Raila’s ‘bedroom,’ with a majority of voters siding with his political movement.

However, UDA asserts that the tide has shifted in its favor, adding that Kenya Kwanza will assume control of the region come August 9.

