Sonko Speaks After Being Locked Out of Mombasa Gubernatorial Race

By

Published

images 51 1

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Mombasa County gubernatorial aspirant Mike Mbuvi Sonko has opened up for the first time since the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati’s decision to bar him from running in the August 9 General Election.

While speaking on Saturday, June 4, during a rally in Narok, Sonko warned Chebukati that his choice could put him in The Hague for violating the law, as described by the former governor. Sonko said he had not yet exhausted all of his options following his impeachment.

The former governor cited John Waluke, a member of parliament from Sirisia, who was cleared by the IEBC despite an existing court conviction. 

“I have the utmost respect for Chebukati but the things that he has done, he doesn’t know he can be taken to ICC because he has begun to incite people. There is the case of Sirisia MP John Waluke who was jailed for 67 years and he appealed and was freef on bond, he finished his term as MP and has been cleared to vie in the upcoming August 9 poll.”

“This is because the law states that once you have been convicted, or any impeachment decision and you have not yet exercised all your options of appeal, then you can still vie in the upcoming elections. So he cleared Waluke and blocked me out of the race.”

“On Monday, there will be a three-bench judge to decide on my case. He could have allowed the case to be determined before making the decision. So, watch out because you can be taken to ICC,” the former Nairobi Governor stated. 

Other politicians who have been disqualified by IEBC include, Kiambu Senatorial hopeful, Paul Karungo Thangwa, Chitavi Antony Mkhala, Nyeri Gubernatorial aspirant Thuo Mathenge and Turkana Gubernatorial aspirant Ekamais Jeremiah Loromukai.

