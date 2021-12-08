Standoff In DP Ruto And OKA Camps As Uhuru’s Billionaires Set To Endorse Raila Today At Safari Park Hotel

The Mt Kenya Foundation elite club of business people billionaires allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta are set to endorse Orange Democratic Alliance (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga for Presidency today, Wednesday, 8th December 2021 at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

The head of state president Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mt Kenya Foundation elites shades Equity Bank Founder Peter Munga (Chairman), National Leader Chairman Mr Titus Ibui (Vice Chairman), Royal Media Services Mogul SK Macharia, Kenya Airports Authority Board Chairman George Muhoho (Uhuru’s uncle) and Eddy Njoroge (For KenGen boss).

In September 2021, Uhuru tasked the billionaires to asses the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supremo Raila Odinga and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) chief partners (Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party boss Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, KANU chairman Gideon Moi and UDP senior Cyrus Jirongo) on the suitable outfit that can serve the interests of he people of the mountain upon his exit in power in 2022.

“You must be wondering what will happen after this. We will interrogate on who is best suited to protect the interests of Mt Kenya and a decision will be made” Equity Bank Founder Peter Munga stated.

According to the National Assembly Deputy Majority Chief Whip Maoka Maore, who plays an inner role in the billionaires outfit, revealed that the declaration to front Raila’s presidency will be made today and gear up political stage that will hopefully topple DP Ruto’s hustler nation narrative of bottom-up.

“After our assessment of the candidates, we settled on Raila as the most suitable to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. We will be making an announcement today as we discuss other pertinent issues touching on the future of mt Kenya” Maoka Maore quoted anonymous source.

This comes a time when the former premier Raila Odinga is set to verdict on his interest succeed Uhuru in 2022. Raila will make a landmark declaration on Friday, 10th where ODM delegates drawn across the country are expected to attend.