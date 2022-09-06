Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Swarup Mishra Apologizes to Rift Valley Residents After Defying William Ruto 

By

Published

20220906 141937

Swarup Mishra

Former Kesses Member of Parliament Swarup Mishra has regretted going against the majority in the Rift Valley, which is controlled by the UDA party

Mishra, who ran on an independent ticket, was one of the seasoned politicians who were washed away by the UDA wave in William Ruto’s stronghold.

Mishra lost his seat to Julius Ruto, despite his charitable and development work in the county.

The politician’s fall from grace has been related to his disagreement with Ruto and his liaison with Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition.

Mishra has apologized to the Kalenjin community for making what he considered to be poor political choices. 

“I humbly request my community to forgive me for the wrong decision I took. Sometimes wrong decisions happen because of a lack of wisdom. It’s good that when you realise, you reconcile and ensure that does not happen in the future,” Mishra said. 

He also expressed confidence that William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua will steer the country into prosperity. 

“His Excellency, I am fully aware of the immensity of the task that lies before you and I am confident that under your guidance and leadership, Kenya will pursue effective ways to address the challenges our country is facing. I am also confident that under your stewardship Kenya will defy all odds to become Africa’s bell-weather and an economic powerhouse,” he said.

“As you assume office, please be assured of our prayers for your presidency, your family and the Kenya Kwanza government; And by the grace of God, we shall enjoy the fruits of an empowered and blessed. With respect and good wishes.” He added.

Other veteran politicians who defied Ruto and lost in Rift Valley Include; former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter, former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, former Cherengany MP Joshua Kutunny. 

Also Read: List of Powerful Government Officials Who Opposed William Ruto’s Presidential Bid but Failed 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020