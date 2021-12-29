Connect with us

Politics

“They wanted to Kill His Spirit” DP Ruto Breaks Silence After Visiting Bedridden Itumbi

By

Published

FB IMG 16407668603935907
FB IMG 16407668603935907

Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday, 28th December visited the bedridden Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) Director Dennis Itumbi at Nairobi West Hospital.

The second in command DP Ruto emotionally penned down the frustrating health conditions of Dennis Itumbi who was subjected to untimely abduction and torture by unknown assailants barely two weeks ago along Kiambu road.

He faulted the Tangatanga critics who have been at the forefront of blackmailing and intimidating his allies with the hopes of slowing their (DP Ruto’s allies) political nerves on the bottom-up economic model ahead of 2022 general election.

“Spend time with comrade Dennis Itumbi last evening. Saw his heavily bandaged arm and legs, the result of torture by people who should have been there to protect him and us all. Theu have now turned violent and fatalistic after all the negative narrative, threats and blackmail against us failed” DP Ruto said.

According to DP Ruto, Itumbi’s tormentors had aimed at killing his (Itumbi) spirit of supporting the hustler nation faction. He informed that Itumbi will be confined to bed for a month while gradually responding to treatments.

“They wanted to kill his spirit but Dennis Itumbi is strong and in very high spirits though doctors say he will be confined to bed for a month. Like Dennis, we all must be strong knowing that in a few months, we will defeat impunity, entitlement, Kiburi na Madharau and free our nation for good” DP Ruto added.

FB IMG 16407667991913358

[DP Ruto’s Tweets]

Itumbi was abducted by three alleged Police Officers who confined him in a car and drove him off before torturing, badly injuring and dumping him in a thicket in Lucky Summer where a Bodaboda rider identified as Mr Makokha rescue him in the middle of the night.

On 25th December, Itumbi was transferred to Intensive Care Unit after his health complications worsened. He is currently recuperating at Nairobi West Hospital.

UPDATE: Raila Odinga in High Spirits at Nairobi Hospital

