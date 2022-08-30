Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

UDA Floored in Mombasa As Abdulswamad Sharrif Wins Gubernatorial Race

By

Published

unnamed 5 1

Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir

Azimio Candidate for the Mombasa Gubernatorial race Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir has been declared as the Governor elect for Mombasa County. 

Shariff garnered 119,083 votes, beating the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Hassan Omar Hassan who got  98,180 votes.

Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir was elected together with his running mate, Francis Thoya, and will succeed Hassan Ali Joho who has served the coastal county for two terms since 2013.

The Mombasa gubernatorial race also attracted independent Daniel Kitsao, Hezron Awiti, a former Nyali MP, outgoing Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi of PAA, Usawa Kwa Wote’s Said Abdhalla and Shafii Makazi of Upia.

According to official statistics provided by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the election saw a low turnout in a county with 641,913 registered voters.

The newly elected Mombasa County governor has experience in politics. He was first elected in 2013 and currently serves as the MP for the Mvita seat.

He has served on the Public Investments Committee and the Departmental Committee on Finance, Planning, and Trade in the National Assembly.

A section of Kenya Kwanza politicians have acknowledged his win and congratulated him for thr win. 

Among them is former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who took to his social media accounts to congratulate the Joho ally. 

“When you are in any competition, your competitor is not your enemy but your opponent. Congratulations Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir for your win as the second Governor of Mombasa we live to fight another day.” Sonko wrote. 

Sonko also wished he was allowed to contest in the race to succed Hassan Joho

“I wish I was in the ballot but no matter how long it takes inshallah God’s time is the best, yote tisa asiyekubali kushindwa sio mshindani.” He added.

” I would also like to thank all our supporters for believing in us and voted for our candidate Hassan Omar Sarai, despite the loss let’s remain strong and even more united as we shall always be there for everyone of you even those who never voted for us. I shall as well continue to support you all in my own little capacity and that of my Sonko Rescue team.” He remarked. 

Also Read: Raila Odinga’s Support base boldened by twin wins in Kakamega and Mombasa

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020