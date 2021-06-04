Connect with us

News

Uhuru Kenyatta fires warning to newly sworn-in judges

Screenshot 9 3
President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the 34 new judges to serve the judiciary with integrity loads of commitment.

Uhuru spoke on Friday, June 4 as he oversaw the 34 judges take an oath of office at State House in an event that was also attended by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Screenshot 9 3

“That your actions and decisions be guided slowly on the unbiased and faithful application of the Constitution and our written laws, our principles and values as a nation, and the overriding interest of justice,” Uhuru said.

READ ALSO: Uhuru should be impeached for flouting court orders – former CJ

Uhuru also reminded the judges the challenges that come with serving in a state office.

“The public expectations on you will be very high and obstacles will be thrown along your path…having taken your oath of office, know that you now hold a special place in our constitutional order.” The president went on.

Uhuru gazette 34 of the 40 judges he has been under pressure to appoint on Thursday, June 3, with six names being rejected.

Screenshot 8 2

The rejected group included Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga, Weldon Korir, and Prof Joel Ngugi, all recommended for the Court of Appeal.

Appointment of judges comes just as a seven-judge bench is set to hear an appeal by Uhuru and Raila Odinga regarding the nullification of the BBI process.

