Uhuru Reveals His Biggest Regret as He Heads to Retirement

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta has opened up on his biggest regret during his 10 year tenure.

Speaking during a joint interview with Mt Kenya based radio stations, Uhuru revealed that his biggest regret was the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which dominated the first three years of his second term.

Uhuru asserted that the BBI would have ensured equal resource allocation by instituting the one man one shilling formula in the constitution.

He stated that the proposed constitutional amendment that the Supreme Court ruled as null and void would have benefited the inhabitants of Mount Kenya.

“My biggest regret would have to be BBI. It is sad that by the time I retire, the one man one shilling will not have been realised,” he noted.

He also expressed disappointment that, despite his efforts to negotiate peace in the country through handshakes with Deputy President William Ruto and former Premier Raila Odinga, the country was not as united as he had wanted.

“I also regret that despite my efforts to pursue peace through the 2013 and 2018 handshakes, the country’s unity has not been fully actualised. Despite the insults, I hope to work with the new government to bring everyone on board and do better,” he stated.

When asked about his biggest achievements during his tenure the head of state said that it’s the infrastructure has developed immensely since he came to power.

“My biggest success is that on top of the peace and unity achieve, is that we have improved the country’s infrastructure. Even whatever those who will be getting into office are promising you right now, it will not be capable without good infrastructure,” he said.

The Jubilee party leader also sympathized with Mt Kenya people for supporting leaders who had turned against him.

“My people in Mt Kenya were duped to believe that my plan to bring the one man one shilling ruling was about me. They were told to hate me but now I will be hanging out with my grandkids while the problem remains unresolved,” he said.

