Uhuru Silently Replaces 4 Cabinet Slots After February Mass Resignation in Goverment

President Uhuru Kenyatta has silently replaced four cabinet posts, which were left vacant after the mass resignation of government officials who are interested in political seats in the August 9 general elections.

According to the latest details, the head of state chose to use existing Cabinet secretaries to fill the roles instead of appointing new ones.

Defence Secretary Eugene Wamalwa revealed over the weekend that he has returned to the Ministry of Devolution in an acting role. Charles Keter who is running for the Kericho county gubernatorial seat in the August elections previously held the Devolution ministry.

“Hit the ground running after returning to the Ministry @Devolution_254 where l have been appointed by H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta to act as l run the Ministry of Defence, by visiting the Africities Convention Center that’s under construction,” Eugene Wamalwa wrote on Twitter.

Transport CS James Macharia also confirmed in a recent tweet that he will be doubling as an acting CS for Water and Irrigation which was held by Sicily Kariuki.

“CS Water, Sanitation & Irrigation Mr. James Macharia EGH, after a meeting with Chairpersons and CEOs of Ministry’s Water sector agencies at Maji House,” the ministry said in a recent tweet.

Dr. Monica Juma will take over the Petroleum and Mining Ministry, which was previously headed by John Munyes, who resigned to focus on his campaign for Turkana gubernatorial bid.

Industrialization and Trade CS Betty Maina will now lead the Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development, which was formerly led by Adan Mohammed.

