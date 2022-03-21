Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Uhuru Silently Replaces 4 Cabinet Slots After February Mass Resignation in Goverment

By

Published

uhuru data

President Uhuru Kenyatta has silently replaced four cabinet posts, which were left vacant after the mass resignation of government officials who are interested in political seats in the August 9 general elections.

According to the latest details, the head of state chose to use existing Cabinet secretaries to fill the roles instead of appointing new ones.

Defence Secretary Eugene Wamalwa revealed over the weekend that he has returned to the Ministry of Devolution in an acting role. Charles Keter who is running for the Kericho county gubernatorial seat in the August elections previously held the Devolution ministry.

“Hit the ground running after returning to the Ministry @Devolution_254 where l have been appointed by H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta to act as l run the Ministry of Defence, by visiting the Africities Convention Center that’s under construction,”  Eugene Wamalwa wrote on Twitter.

Transport CS James Macharia also confirmed in a recent tweet that he will be doubling as an acting CS for Water and Irrigation which was held by Sicily Kariuki.

“CS Water, Sanitation & Irrigation Mr. James Macharia EGH, after a meeting with Chairpersons and CEOs of Ministry’s Water sector agencies at Maji House,” the ministry said in a recent tweet.

Also Read What is Silently Happening in Mt Kenya Ahead of Uhuru Kenyatta’s Sagana III Meeting

Dr. Monica Juma will take over the Petroleum and Mining Ministry, which was previously headed by John Munyes, who resigned to focus on his campaign for Turkana gubernatorial bid.

Industrialization and Trade CS Betty Maina will now lead the Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development, which was formerly led by Adan Mohammed.

Also Read Eugene Wamalwa – The Man to Save Nairobi County

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019