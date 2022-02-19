Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

What is Silently Happening in Mt Kenya Ahead of Uhuru Kenyatta’s Sagana III Meeting

By

Published

images 2022 02 19T113847.453

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men have hit the ground in Mt Kenya in a bid to popularize ODM leader Raila Odinga ahead of the Sagana 3 meeting scheduled next week.

The campaigns have set off in Muranga led by former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth. During yesterday’s meetings, the Murang’a leadership urged voters to elect officials who are aligned with the Jubilee Party and who will back Raila’s presidential bid.

Other meetings were held in Kangema, Mathioya, Kigumo, and Gatanga constituencies.

While speaking in one of the meetings Peter Kenneth stated that ODM leader Raila Odinga should be supported because he has skills and expertise to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

images 2022 02 19T113936.602

“Raila has been aspiring for the Presidency for years and now President Kenyatta is supporting his bid upon realizing his nationalism compared to his opponents,” Peter Kenneth said as quoted by the Standard.

Also Read

  1. State House Issues Statement on Uhuru’s Controversial Sagana Meeting
  2. Mr President Please Give Peter Kenneth a Government Job, Raila to Uhuru
  3. William Ruto Brings Murang’a to a Standstill as Thousands Turn Out to Meet Him
  4. Fracas at Sagana as Uhuru Leaves Elderly Women in Tears

Kenneth was in the company of MPs Nduati Ngugi (Gatanga), Peter Kimari (Mathioya), Muturi Kigano (Kangema), Wangari Mwaniki (Kigumo), and Maina Kamanda (nominated).

The MPs rallied support for Kenneth to be chosen as Raila’s running mate, citing his contributions to the battle for democracy and development.

images 2022 02 19T113902.643

Nduati and Wangari said that the moment had come for Kenyans to endorse Raila for the presidency, citing his efforts to redefine the country’s fate and his approach to Uhuru for a handshake.

“We have enough votes to support Raila and ask him to pick our son for the deputy position, as Murang’a has not enjoyed the presidency,” Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi stated.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019