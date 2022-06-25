Wajackoyah Promises To Ban Boda Bodas & Give Riders Alternative Jobs

Roots Party Presidential aspirant Professor George Wajackoyah has promised to do away with boda bodas should he win the August 9 General Elections.

Speaking in Busia on Saturday Wajackoyah noted that the multi-billion sector will be transformed by his legalization of marijuana agenda, which he insists will offer Kenya economic freedom.

The presidential candidate said that if elected, his plan to legalize marijuana will generate significant amounts of money, eliminating the need for boda boda drivers to remain in their low-growth employment.

“They will be at the forefront cultivating and exporting bhang to generate millions of money for the country,” Wajackoyah said.

He continued by implying that the sector will collapse during his administration since most Kenyans would be making enough money to live respectable lives and that the sector would thus be irrelevant.

“We shall not need boda bodas on our roads because there will be nobody to carry since most Kenyans will be millionaires with money we will generate through bhang exportation,” he noted.

The controversial lawyer turned politician has been wooing voters countrywide with his agenda of legalising bhang to generate more cash and pay off debts.

Wajackoyah’s sentiments comes hours after his video emerged on social media where he claimed that he was bribed Ksh 200 million to drop his presidential bid.

“Recently they came to my place and said that this Wajackoya, why don’t we just pay him Sh200 million so that he can drop his bid.”

“I looked at them and told them that I am the most learned man in Africa and I cannot be compromised. I have worked in higher places like United Kingdom and I cannot betray the trust of the people,” Prof Wajackoya said.

Wajackoyah has gained ground according to recent opinion polls and could force Raila & Ruto into a run-off if he maintains his pace.

Also Read: Wajackoyah Reveals The Amount of Money He Has Been Offered To Drop His Presidential Bid