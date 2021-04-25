Waiguru In Happy Mood After Son Wins Ksh750k Scholarship

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru was in a jovial mood on April 24 after her son Roy was amongst other students from Brookhouse International School who won a scholarship following a competition.
Brookhouse students competed with other students from Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria and Zimbabwe during the University of Dundee’s African Schools Mooting Competition 2021.
The competition saw each team member of Brookhouse International School win a £100 (Ksh 15,010) voucher and a scholarship of £5,000 (750, 505) per annum should they apply and be accepted to one of Dundee’s LLB programs.
READ ALSO: DP Ruto Finally Meets Khaligraph Jones, Hosts Artists
Following the win, Waiguru took to social media to celebrate her son’s achievement and brag to top lawyers in the country Fred Ngatia, Ahmednasir Abdullahi and Donald B. Kipkorir that his son is coming for their jobs.
So proud of my son Ron and his Brookhouse sch team mates for the outstanding performance at African Schools Mooting…
Posted by Anne Waiguru on Saturday, April 24, 2021
The debating skills of Africa’s future legal experts have been recognised as outstanding in the University’s African…
Posted by University of Dundee on Friday, April 23, 2021
Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.
Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.