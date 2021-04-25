Waiguru In Happy Mood After Son Wins Ksh750k Scholarship

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru was in a jovial mood on April 24 after her son Roy was amongst other students from Brookhouse International School who won a scholarship following a competition.

Brookhouse students competed with other students from Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria and Zimbabwe during the University of Dundee’s African Schools Mooting Competition 2021.

The competition saw each team member of Brookhouse International School win a £100 (Ksh 15,010) voucher and a scholarship of £5,000 (750, 505) per annum should they apply and be accepted to one of Dundee’s LLB programs.

Following the win, Waiguru took to social media to celebrate her son’s achievement and brag to top lawyers in the country Fred Ngatia, Ahmednasir Abdullahi and Donald B. Kipkorir that his son is coming for their jobs.

“So proud of my son Ron and his Brookhouse sch team mates for the outstanding performance at African Schools Mooting Competition 2021, for both winning first position in Africa and £5000 p.a. partial law scholarship.

Fred Ngatia, Ahmednasir Abdullahi Donald B. Kipkorir watch out … the future is here!” she said on social media.

The competition, which had 13 teams, each team made against opposing counsel and before two judges, was a very valuable opportunity to sharpen both their written and oral advocacy skills according to Victoria Gichuki who teaches law at Brookhouse Schools.

“They were elated and extremely proud of their achievement when they received the news of their win during the prize-giving ceremony. We applaud our students for a job well done and look forward to the next competition,” Gichuki stated.