Wajackoyah Destroys Raila & Ruto in Mt Kenya, Calls Them ‘Small Time Liars’

Presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah has dismissed his two arch rivals William Ruto and Raila Odinga as small time liars.

Campaigning in Sagana town on Tuesday, the former police officer said that there is nothing Raila and Ruto can actualise from their promises to the Kenyan people.

Wajackoyah promised DP Ruto and Azimio boss Raila Odinga a reckoning time in the race to the state house.

“Ruto is promising us wheelbarrows, Raila is promising us Sh6,000 per head… Wheelbarrow to do what in our lives? Sh6,000 raised from where when our emergency is to service the national debts?” he posed.

Prof Wajackoyah maintains that the only way out is to cultivate bhang and raise deadly snakes, battle corruption, and make everyone happy.

He claims to be guaranteeing something that has never been offered before, in plain language that all classes of people can understand, “in a model that requires no manual to understand and is distributed with believable, empirically demonstrated positive results.

“I am telling you that we will plant bhang, rear snakes…and I am giving you the markets and the pricing, comparing the gains with expenditure and in only a season we will pay all our debts,”

Prof Wajackoyah predicted that after the initial harvest, bhang will take two months to reach its peak, with a bag fetching Sh320 million.

He claims that profits from the selling of snake venom to pharmaceutical companies will show up in the first three months.

He claims that carpet vipers, cobras, and puff adders are appropriate species, with doses ranging from Sh4,500 to Sh5,500.

According to the Root party flag bearer, bhang and snake businesses would expand to the point where profits will boost the rate of urbanisation at the grassroots.

“Our shopping centres will gain sparkle and life. This will be a country where your nearest shopping centre will he your capital…we will do away with ghost towns…these dusty and dilapidated buildings will be spruced up by bhang and snake enterprises’ gains,” he noted.

