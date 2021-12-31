Wetangula Plans To Abscond Malala’s Rally? Latest Details Emerge On Wetangula’s Busy Schedule Ahead of Malala’s Mumias Event

The disturbing question on whether Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula will grace Malala’s soccer final event at Mumias Sports Complex Centre has devolved controversial opinions in One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

Wetangula’s today busy schedule has spiked a score of speculations on whether he will attend the much-hyped soccer tournament in Mumias that has pulled thousands of One Kenya Alliance supporters drawn from all walks of Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga, Trans-Nzoia and Bungoma.

Wetangula has hinted that he will engage hundreds of Ford Kenya Official and the party candidates in Trans-Nzoia today, Friday, morning and later attend the end year boat racing at number beach in Bwiri ward, Busia.

“Today am meeting Ford Kenya Officials and party candidates in Trans-Nzoia to plan for 2022. Thereafter, I will attend end year boat racing at number beach in Bwiri ward, Busia” Wetangula said

Wetangula, Mudavadi and Deputy President William Ruto are expected to join the Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala for the grand soccer finals at Mumias Sports Complex Centre.

Based on Wetangula’s busy political schedule, the Ford Kenya party boss might snub Malala’s event if the boat racing event in Busia will go into the evening.

Wetangula and Mudavadi had averred to abscond Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli’s Luhya unity convention at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega County citing mistrusts in alleged Atwoli’s intention to endorse the former prime minister Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidency.

Mudavadi lamented that Atwoli (Not eyeing for any political office) should desist from imposing Raila’s presidency to Luhya electorates ahead of 2022 general election.

He insisted that voters should be allowed do freely practice their Constitutional rights of electing leaders of their choice without the influence of political “brokers”

“Someone who is not seeking any political office cannot pretend to be directing people on who to elect” Mudavadi noted