Wetangula Speaks on the Bungoma Senatorial Race, Throws Support behind his Personal Assistant

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has expressed confidence that his Ford Kenya party will carry the day in the Bungoma senatorial by-election.

Speaking on Tuesday, November 1 during an interview, Wetangula acknowledged that UDA has fielded a candidate in the race but maintained that Bungoma is a Ford Kenya Stronghold.

He claimed that a section of UDA MPs in the area are supporting the Ford Kenya party candidate.

“Bungoma is the stronghold of Ford Kenya, and I have been elected to the party over the years. As a party, we are standing behind our party candidate, Wafula Wakoli. He is being supported by the MPs, including Didmus Barasa (Kimilili). That is who I support,” he stated.

The National Assembly speaker had earlier claimed that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance will settle on one candidate in the by-election.

“I want to assure you that between William Ruto and me, we will definitely be able to settle on one individual to run for the seat. We know that Bungoma is our forte, and we shall defend it even in the coalition,” he stated.

The Bungoma senate seat was declared vacant following Moses Wetangula’s resignation after he was elected as the National Assembly Speaker.

President William Ruto’s UDA party has fronted former Bumula MP, Moses Mabonga to take over from Wetangula.

The Ford Kenya party on the other hand has fronted Wetangula’s longtime aide Wafula Wakoli for the seat.

Former Kanduyi Member of Parliament and DAP-K party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi is also in the race to succeed Wetangula.

“With my experience as a legislature, I am better placed to offer proper legislation and oversight for the betterment of Bungoma. Now that Wetang’ula has left the seat, I am ready to take it. I am a project of the people of Bungoma.” he stated last week.

