Why IEBC is Planning to Delete Over One Million Names From Voters Register

The Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that it would delete over one million names from its voter register.

In a statement released on Wednesday June 8, IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati revealed that an audit done by KPMG disclosed that 1,118,588 voters were invalid.

The invalid voters include, those who registered more than once, voters registered using identification cards that did not belong to them, those who have died and those who registered with invalid documents.

“The Commission received a preliminary audit report with useful information, including 246,465 deceased voters, 481,711 duplicate records and 226,143 voters registered with IDs that don’t validly belong to them, 164,269 registered with voter records with invalid IDs and passports,” read part of the statement.

Chebukati further revealed that the commission had postponed the publishing of the voter register from May 9 to June 20 to implement the recommendations of the preliminary report.

“Due to implementation of preliminary audit findings on the register, the Commission has decided to address the findings prior to certifying the register for publication on or before June 20, 2022,” Chebukati noted.

The IEBC Chair noted that KMPG would submit the audit’s final report on Thursday, 16 June, and then meet with General Election stakeholders on Friday, 17 June.

The statement by IEBC comes less that a week after DP William Ruto alleged that one million voters from his strongholds were missing from the register.

“Almost 800,000 names, about one million names have somehow disappeared from the register. Many of those names are people from what we consider our strongholds so there is a clear attempt to try some monkey games,” the DP claimed.

However, IEBC refuted the allegations, stating that the commission was impartial and focused on conducting a free and fair election on August 9.

