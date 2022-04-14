Why Isaac Skipped the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Deal Signing

The political relationship between Deputy President William Ruto and Isaac Rutto has come under scrutiny following the failure of the latter’s party to reach an agreement with the Kenya Kwanza team.

Chama Cha Mashinani which is led by the former Bomet governor, was glaringly absent as the the second in command formally signed pre-election coalitions with 11 political parties on April 12.

The two have been in a love-hate relationship, which resulted in them competing on opposing sides in the 2017 general elections.

According to political analyst Bii Samoei Samoei the two still have a cold relationship, adding that anyone supporting the DP’s presidential bid should not have skipped Tuesday’s meeting.

“It is also not surprising that he is the only one among a host of leaders supporting the DP who has never visited Karen for a meeting with him,” Samoei said as quoted by The Star.

Isaac Ruto has however dismissed the allegation that he was snubbed in the Tuesday meeting.

He stated that unlike other parties who inked a pact with Kenya Kwanza, the Chama Cha Mashinani party is completely backing the DP with no expectation of receiving benefits if Kenya Kwanza forms the next administration. He also stated that he will sign a memorandum of agreement with the alliance.