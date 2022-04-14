Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Why Isaac Skipped the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Deal Signing

By

Published

images 2022 04 14T075218.693

The political relationship between Deputy President William Ruto and Isaac Rutto has come under scrutiny following the failure of the latter’s party to reach an agreement with the Kenya Kwanza team.

Chama Cha Mashinani which is led by the former Bomet governor, was glaringly absent as the the second in command formally signed pre-election coalitions with 11 political parties on April 12. 

The two have been in a love-hate relationship, which resulted in them competing on opposing sides in the 2017 general elections.

20220414 085414

 According to political analyst Bii Samoei Samoei the two still have a cold relationship, adding that anyone supporting the DP’s presidential bid should not have skipped Tuesday’s meeting. 

“It is also not surprising that he is the only one among a host of leaders supporting the DP who has never visited Karen for a meeting with him,” Samoei said as quoted by The Star. 

Also Read Five Expensive Properties Isaac Ruto Owns

Isaac Ruto has however dismissed the allegation that he was snubbed in the Tuesday meeting. 

20220414 085455

He stated that unlike other parties who inked a pact with Kenya Kwanza, the Chama Cha Mashinani party is completely backing the DP with no expectation of receiving benefits if Kenya Kwanza forms the next administration. He also stated that he will sign a memorandum of agreement with the alliance. 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020