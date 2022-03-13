Connect with us

Politics

Why Kalonzo Decided To Join Raila

kalonzo jakaranda

Yesterday, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka signed a pact to join Azimio. This came in shock to some as wiper leader was heard saying in a clip that he had to be “the most stupid fellow to support Raila for the third time without reciprocity.

Kalonzo told the media that he had felt cheated by the ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Raila has now been endorsed as Azimio flag bearer. Kalonzo might be his most favourite  running mate since he had deputised him in 2013 and 2017.

Why did he join Raila Despite all this?

However, they did not manage to be victorious but they were close to triumph.

This gives Raila reason to welcome Kalonzo in his team. Getting close to triumph. They solved all their differences amicably and now Kalonzo and Raila are together.

The duo have been through a lot together. They were still together during the times of ODM, LDP, NARC and NASA. They have tirelessly worked together for long and breaking up at this moment will not make any much sense.

The two had previously had tense talk and it has finally bore them fruit and they are together. Kalonzo will now give Raila more votes. They are better together than being independent.

Also read Six-Hour Meeting that Sealed Raila-Kalonzo Deal Ahead of August 9 General elections

New Details Emerge on Raila-Kalonzo Deal Ahead of the August Polls

The two are working together to triumph over William Ruto.

