Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

New Details Emerge on Raila-Kalonzo Deal Ahead of the August Polls

By

Published

Raila and Kalonzo

Raila and Kalonzo

New details have emerged that the One Kenya Alliance will be joining the Azimio la Umoja coalition anytime soon.

According to a report by NTV, OKA has agreed to join Azimio if one of their principals is given the running mate role.

The OKA-Azimio deal is expected to be finalized today in the Azimio NDC at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The NTV report further indicates that If OKA and Azimio form a coalition; more positions will be established if the political faction wins the presidency in August.

The agreement between OKA and Azimio la Umoja also creates a powerful force to oppose DP Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza, which is composed of himself, Musalia Mudavadi of the Amani National Coalition (ANC), and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya.

Kalonzo has however been resisting joining forces with the former Prime Minister stating that he did not honor his 2017 deal.

Also Read

  1. Inside Uhuru Kenyatta’s Plan to Control Azimio la Umoja Coalition Ahead of August Polls
  2. Sonko Asks Nairobians for Forgiveness Ahead of Battle with Uhuru
  3. Inside Kalonzo, Gideon Moi Plans To Join Raila Camp Ahead Of August 9 Polls

According to a document provided by Kalonzo recently, the ODM leader committed to supporting Kalonzo regardless of the outcome of the 2017 election.

The agreement between OKA and Azimio will be Uhuru’s crowning achievement since he has been on record negotiating for the two teams to work together.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019