New Details Emerge on Raila-Kalonzo Deal Ahead of the August Polls

New details have emerged that the One Kenya Alliance will be joining the Azimio la Umoja coalition anytime soon.

According to a report by NTV, OKA has agreed to join Azimio if one of their principals is given the running mate role.

The OKA-Azimio deal is expected to be finalized today in the Azimio NDC at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The NTV report further indicates that If OKA and Azimio form a coalition; more positions will be established if the political faction wins the presidency in August.

The agreement between OKA and Azimio la Umoja also creates a powerful force to oppose DP Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza, which is composed of himself, Musalia Mudavadi of the Amani National Coalition (ANC), and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya.

Kalonzo has however been resisting joining forces with the former Prime Minister stating that he did not honor his 2017 deal.

According to a document provided by Kalonzo recently, the ODM leader committed to supporting Kalonzo regardless of the outcome of the 2017 election.

The agreement between OKA and Azimio will be Uhuru’s crowning achievement since he has been on record negotiating for the two teams to work together.