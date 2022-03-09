Why Miguna Miguna Wants Uhuru Banned From US

Canada Based lawyer Miguna Miguna has slammed the United States of America over banning Mike Sonko from setting foot in their country.

The exiled lawyer then question the US on why they have never banned President Uhuru Kenyatta over graft.

“The Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (US president and deputy president) administration is a joke. They have not banned despot Uhuru Kenyatta who has plundered Kenya and stashed trillions of taxpayers’ money in offshore accounts as documented by Pandora papers, yet they go after Omena (small fish) like Mike Sonko,” Miguna Says.

The former Raila advisor chastised the US, accusing them of being selective in their actions because several corruption scandals have occurred under President Uhuru’s watch but no action has been taken.

“Has the White House heard of KMSA, NYS, Eurobond, Anglo Leasing, and other scandals through which the Kenyatta, Moi, and their associates stole hundreds of billions of shillings?”

“White House must decide whether it wants Kenyans to consider it part of a coverup or not,” the controversial lawyer quipped.

The exiled lawyer’s comments come after flamboyant former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his immediate family were barred from flying to the United States due to charges of corruption, including abuse of office and bribery.

Sonko has so far responded to the US decision stating that it is a strategic political move to silence and curb his political ambitions.

“I have received the news that the US embassy has declared me and my family persona non grata in America. This is a strategic political move to silence me and curb my political ambitions, but I will never be cowed.” Mike Sonko stated.