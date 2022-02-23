Connect with us

Why The Earthquake coalition was a poor gamble for William Ruto

By

Published

Why DP Ruto should worry on Kiambaa by election 1200x799 1

Musalia Mudavadi’s political significance remains unclear a month after his surprising “earthquake” deal with Deputy President William Ruto.

Despite the fact that his appearance alongside Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula appears to have energized the Ruto team on the national arena, a recent opinion poll suggests that ODM leader Raila Odinga remains the man to beat in Western Kenya.

According to an opinion poll done by Tifa between February 3 and 9, ODM leader Raila Odinga has a 31% popularity in the Western region while Deputy President William Ruto has a popularity of 28%.

20220124 081820

Photo of DP William Ruto and ANC party leader in Bomas on January 23, 2021. Image courtesy.

The opinion poll results show that Mudavadi and Wetangula have not made any impact to the Ruto Camp.

“As for Raila’s absolute/relative gain in Western, it seems Mudavadi and Wetang’ula’s recent move into the Kenya Kwanza Alliance has not yet yielded measurable dividends, perhaps a reflection of the reported defections from ANC and Ford-Kenya to ODM,” Tifa leader researcher Tom Wolf said as quoted by the Star Newspaper.

Also Read

  1. Why OKA Principals Stormed Out of Mudavadi’s Bomas Event
  2. OKA Principal Set To Declare His Presidency Tomorrow? Expectations High As Ford Kenya Calls for NDC
  3. Ugly Scene At Bomas as Man Shot During Ford Kenya NDC

Politicians who have defected from ANC to Azimio camp include, former deputy ANC leader Ayub Savula, Tindi Mwale, Oku Kaunya, Peter Nabulindo, Godffrey Osotsi , Christopher Aseka, George Khaniri and Lurambi MP Titus Khamala.

20220128 221924

Photo of DP Wiliam Ruto and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi during a rally in Bungoma. Image courtesy.

During the 2013 general elections, Raila was the most popular presidential aspirant in the region outclassing Mudavadi in four out of five counties. Mudavadi only won in his Vihiga home turf with just 5000 votes.

