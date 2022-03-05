William Ruto Opens Up On Why He Fell Out With President Kenyatta

Deputy President William Ruto has revealed the reason behind his fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

During an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on Friday, the second in command disclosed where his break up with President Uhuru began.

“In our first term, we were focused as a government on the delivery of our plans and that is why our first term stands out. Every legacy program president Uhuru Kenyatta will go home with is the program of the first term,” Ruto remarked.

He went on to add that after the March 9 2018 handshake, the Jubilee government forgot about its big four agenda and focused on the Raila-Uhuru pact.

“In our second term, we got ourselves engaged in this handshake that was built to be an exercise that brings people together. There was no problem, but the things we had agreed upon as forming part of the handshake, it mutated into something else.” He added.

The second in command further added that Raila’s coming onboard killed the opposition, as well as jubilee’s loyal members, were dropped from key positions in parliament in favour of Raila Odinga’s allies.

“We did not discuss for example that it will be an exercise to kill the opposition and to kill oversight. We didn’t discuss for example that members of the ruling party would be jettisoned (dropped) so that members of the opposition can occupy committees in parliament. We didn’t agree for example that this was an exercise for changing the constitution. And we didn’t agree that this was an exercise in succession,” Ruto asserted.

The former Eldoret North MP has not been seeing the President eye to eye besides the fact that he has promised that he would support him in the 2022 elections.

The first in command has so far endorsed former Premier Raila Odinga to succeed him as he nears retirement.