William Ruto Sworn-in as President

William Samoei Ruto has been sworn in as president of the republic of Kenya.

In the ceremony held at Kasarani stadium William Ruto took two oaths.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, in full realisation of the high calling I assume as President of the Republic of Kenya, do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Republic of Kenya;

“that I will obey, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of Kenya as by law established and all other laws of the Republic; and that I will protect and uphold the sovereignty, integrity and dignity of the people of Kenya. So help me God,” the president read, holding the Bible in hand.

More to follow……..